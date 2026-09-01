After 16-year-old gang-raped in bus, UP-Delhi police fight over jurisdiction

After the survivor filed a complaint, the Delhi Police quickly reviewed CCTV footage and located the bus at a Timarpur parking lot. The accused were arrested within four hours of this discovery.

However, Greater Noida police officials have alleged they weren't informed about the incident before its public disclosure by Delhi Police despite the crime falling under their jurisdiction.

They said, "It was not communicated or reported to the Noida Police by the Delhi Police prior to today."