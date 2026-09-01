After 16-year-old gang-raped in bus, UP-Delhi police fight over jurisdiction
What's the story
The recent arrest of two men by the Delhi Police for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old girl in Greater Noida has led to a jurisdictional dispute with the Uttar Pradesh Police. The incident occurred on August 4, when the girl was raped inside a moving sleeper bus that traveled for 47km from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida to Ring Road near Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal. The accused dropped off the survivor at Ring Road near Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal.
Investigation progress
Dispute arises over communication of incident
After the survivor filed a complaint, the Delhi Police quickly reviewed CCTV footage and located the bus at a Timarpur parking lot. The accused were arrested within four hours of this discovery.
However, Greater Noida police officials have alleged they weren't informed about the incident before its public disclosure by Delhi Police despite the crime falling under their jurisdiction.
They said, "It was not communicated or reported to the Noida Police by the Delhi Police prior to today."
Authority defense
Delhi Police defends its position
In response to Greater Noida police officials' complaint, Delhi Police defended their jurisdictional authority.
They said under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, crimes against women can be registered and investigated wherever they are reported.
"We were very professional in our conduct. Under the new provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, crimes against women can be registered and investigated wherever they are reported," Delhi joint commissioner of police (northern range) Madhur Verma said.
Victim's ordeal
Survivor's account of the incident
The Class 11 student, who lives in Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, left home after being scolded by her mother over her studies. She planned to visit a cousin in Noida Sector 63.
The survivor told police she accidentally got off at Pari Chowk due to rain and darkness.
She then signaled for help to an empty sleeper bus passing through the area.
The driver, Kuldeep, and conductor, Sandeep, allegedly told her that they were headed toward Noida Sector 63.
Legal action
FIR registered and investigation underway
Soon after the bus started moving, the conductor allegedly made obscene advances toward her, according to the police.
The victim alleged that both the driver and conductor subsequently raped her during the journey. They also threatened to kill her if she resisted.
After the incident, she approached the Kashmere Gate police station.
Based on her complaint, police registered an FIR on charges of gang-rape, kidnapping, and assault and provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.