A new 'Pokemon' movie is coming to theaters in 2027

The upcoming film will be directed by Katsuhiko Kitada, known for his work on anime films and shows such as The First Slam Dunk, Attack on Titan, and Naruto: Shippuden.

Character design is being handled by Akemi Hayashi, who has worked on Banana Fish and Lazarus.

CloverWorks, the studio behind titles like Spy X Family and Bocchi the Rock, will produce the film.