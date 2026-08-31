A new 'Pokemon' movie is coming to theaters in 2027
What's the story
The beloved trading card and video game franchise Pokemon is set to return to the big screen with a new movie titled Pokemon: Wild Card. The film will be released worldwide in 2027. The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Pokemon World Championships in San Francisco. A teaser for the film was also unveiled at this event.
Teaser details
Teaser features a player dressed in a yellow hoodie
The teaser for Pokemon: Wild Card introduces a trading card game player dressed in a yellow hoodie, resembling the ghost and fairy-type Pokemon Mimikyu.
Mimikyu, which first appeared in the seventh-generation games Sun and Moon, disguises itself as Pikachu, the series mascot.
The true form of Mimikyu remains hidden beneath its yellow rag.
Production details
Who are the creative heads behind the film?
The upcoming film will be directed by Katsuhiko Kitada, known for his work on anime films and shows such as The First Slam Dunk, Attack on Titan, and Naruto: Shippuden.
Character design is being handled by Akemi Hayashi, who has worked on Banana Fish and Lazarus.
CloverWorks, the studio behind titles like Spy X Family and Bocchi the Rock, will produce the film.
Film history
Last 'Pokemon' film was released in 2021
Pokemon: Wild Card is the first Pokemon movie to be made since 2020's Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. This film was released theatrically in Japan and worldwide on Netflix in 2021.
The last Pokemon movie to receive a worldwide theatrical release was 2018's Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us, which had a limited release by Fathom Events outside of Japan.