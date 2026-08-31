'Ramayana': Actor Rajiv Kumar to play Janak?
What's the story
Popular film and TV actor Rajiv Kumar is a key part of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming epic Ramayana. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. According to recent reports, Kumar will play Raja Janak, Sita's father. He is known for projects such as Kumkum, Lakshya, Saas Bina Sasural, and Crime Patrol, among several others.
Role hint
Kumar hinted at his association earlier this year
Kumar hinted at his association with the film earlier this year.
In July, he posted the trailer of the film on Instagram, expressing his excitement about being part of such an ambitious project.
"A privilege beyond words to be part of a journey that celebrates the legacy of Ramayana. Grateful beyond measure," he wrote in the caption.
Role history
Other actors who have played Raja Janak
If the reports about Kumar's casting are true, then the actor will join a long list of film stars who have played Raja Janak.
Mulraj Rajda played the iconic role in Ramanand Sagar's legendary 1987 television series Ramayan.
Other notable actors who played the part in different versions include Pradeep Sharma in Ramayan (2002); Gyan Prakash in Ramayan (2008); Bijay Anand in Siya Ke Ram (2015), and Jiten Lalwani in Shrimad Ramayan (2024).
Film details
More about 'Ramayana'
The upcoming film is being made as a two-part spectacle with a budget of ₹4,000cr. The first part is scheduled to release on Diwali 2026.
The makers announced last month that the movie will release internationally on November 6 and in India on November 8.
The second part of the saga will release on Diwali 2027.
Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta are also part of the ensemble.