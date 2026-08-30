You can buy this 1960s car featured in 'Harry Potter'
What's the story
A 1960 Ford Anglia, the iconic car that whisked Ron Weasley and Harry Potter away to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, is up for auction. The left-hand drive export model, unlike the UK-spec RHD version used in the movie, has been listed on Bring a Trailer. The auction ends on September 1.
Car's legacy
Ford Anglia's history and significance
The Ford Anglia first hit the roads a month after the UK entered World War II. It was designed as a small, practical car for tough times.
The sixth-generation model came in late 1950s with styling cues from American cars of that era.
Despite its modest four-cylinder power, it became a sales success and was even used as a police car.
Film appearance
The car's role in the Harry Potter franchise
The Ford Anglia became a global sensation when it appeared floating outside the Dursleys's bungalow in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
This particular model also made an appearance in a Harry Potter-themed episode of The Masked Singer.
Despite some oil leaks and cosmetic issues, this car is a fun movie replica to drive around.