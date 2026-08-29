Yash's 'Toxic' falls further; global gross nears ₹200cr
What's the story
The gangster film Toxic, starring Yash, has come close to the ₹200 crore mark in India gross collections on Day 3. The movie earned ₹26.6 crore nett across 19,390 shows on Friday (Day 3), taking its India gross to ₹197.7 crore and India nett to ₹165.35 crore. However, despite these impressive numbers, Toxic still lags behind Yash's previous film KGF: Chapter 2 in terms of initial three-day earnings.
Occupancy details
Looking at the film in numbers
The film's overall occupancy stood at 25.5% across 19,390 shows on Friday, per trade website Sacnilk.
The Hindi version contributed ₹19.15 crore with a 26% occupancy across 14,274 shows.
The Kannada version raked in ₹5 crore and had the highest occupancy among languages at 37% across 1,363 shows.
Other languages like Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam also added to the film's earnings with respective occupancies of 22%, 16%, and 24%.
Collection drop
'Toxic' saw major drop in earnings on Day 3
Toxic's Day 3 collection of ₹26.6 crore was lower than its Day 2 earnings of ₹37.65 crore.
On Thursday, the film recorded a 26.6% occupancy across 22,629 shows, marking a significant drop from its opening day when it earned ₹101.1 crore nett domestically with a whopping 56.1% occupancy across 24,579 shows.
The project has received mixed to negative reviews.
Comparison with 'KGF: Chapter 2'
'Toxic' lags behind 'KGF: Chapter 2'
Toxic still trails KGF: Chapter 2 in terms of three-day collections.
The latter had earned ₹288.5 crore nett in India by the end of Day 3, compared to Toxic's ₹165.35 crore.
This gap widened from ₹14.9 crore on Day 1 to ₹123.15 crore after three days, highlighting KGF: Chapter 2's dominance at the box office during its initial run.
Critical reception
Meanwhile, know more about 'Toxic'
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.
The film has been in the news for its intimate scenes, repeated delays, and extreme gore and violence.
It was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an 'A' certificate.