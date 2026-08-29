Yash's 'Toxic' falls further; global gross nears ₹200cr

The film's overall occupancy stood at 25.5% across 19,390 shows on Friday, per trade website Sacnilk.

The Hindi version contributed ₹19.15 crore with a 26% occupancy across 14,274 shows.

The Kannada version raked in ₹5 crore and had the highest occupancy among languages at 37% across 1,363 shows.

Other languages like Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam also added to the film's earnings with respective occupancies of 22%, 16%, and 24%.