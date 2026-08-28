'Awarapan 2' sees significant decline; global total at ₹200cr

The overseas collection for Awarapan 2 stood at ₹0.25cr on Thursday, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹31.8cr so far. This takes the worldwide gross collection of the film to an impressive ₹203.7cr.

The film's performance in India has been particularly strong, with the first day (August 14) alone bringing in a net of ₹22cr across 9,033 shows and an occupancy rate of 45%.