'Awarapan 2' sees significant decline; global total at ₹200cr
What's the story
The film Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, has seen a significant decline in its box office performance. On Thursday, the film raked in a net of ₹0.6cr across 1,085 shows, marking a drop of over 33% from the previous day's collection of ₹0.9cr. This brings the total India gross collection to ₹171.9cr and total India net collection to ₹144.25cr so far.
Global earnings
Overseas collection and worldwide gross
The overseas collection for Awarapan 2 stood at ₹0.25cr on Thursday, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹31.8cr so far. This takes the worldwide gross collection of the film to an impressive ₹203.7cr.
The film's performance in India has been particularly strong, with the first day (August 14) alone bringing in a net of ₹22cr across 9,033 shows and an occupancy rate of 45%.
Box office trend
Film's box office journey so far
The film's box office journey has been a tale of highs and lows. After a strong opening weekend with collections of ₹22cr, ₹33.75cr, and ₹26cr on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively, the film saw a drop in earnings during the weekdays.
By the second week, the daily net collection had reduced to ₹5.75cr on Friday and ₹8.25cr on Saturday before dropping to under ₹1cr by Wednesday.
It took a particularly hard hit after Yash's Toxic was released on August 26.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Awarapan 2'
Awarapan 2, a romantic drama directed by Nitin Kakkar, features an ensemble cast including Hashmi, Patani, Salil Acharya, Suvinder Vicky, and Shabana Azmi.
The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes and is rated UA by the CBFC.
It was released in theaters on August 14.