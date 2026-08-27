Manoj Bajpayee's 'Last Man in Tower' locks September release
What's the story
The upcoming Hindi film Last Man in Tower, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Boman Irani, is set to hit Indian theaters on September 11. The movie is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name and will be directed by Ben Rekhi. It also stars Divya Dutta and Sukant Goel. The makers also dropped a teaser on Thursday.
Film's theme
What is the story of 'Last Man in Tower'?
The story revolves around Masterji, a retired schoolteacher who stands up against his own community.
His silent protest affects his neighbors, including Mrs. Puri, as they grapple with change and what they are willing to hold on to.
The film's screenplay was written by Sooni Taraporevala with Hindi dialogues penned by Juhi Chaturvedi.
Production milestone
Spirit Media's 1st Hindi feature
The film will also be the first Hindi feature production of Spirit Media, a Hyderabad-based company founded by actor Rana Daggubati in 2005.
Daggubati expressed his excitement about this milestone for Spirit Media to Variety and emphasized their commitment to creating space for "new stories and voices for the big-screen audience."
Director's statement
Director on working with lead actors
Rekhi, the director of Last Man in Tower, spoke about his experience making the film.
He said it was rewarding to see Bajpayee and Irani work together for the first time.
"Divya brings an incredible depth and emotional strength to the ensemble, and the combination of these three actors makes the world of the film particularly special," he added.