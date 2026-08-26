Oil prices fall as US eases military pressure on Iran
What's the story
Oil prices witnessed a decline on Wednesday, amid reduced fears of military conflict. The United States is now focusing more on economic sanctions to pressure Iran. The international benchmark Brent crude futures for October delivery fell 2.52% to $86.35 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures for October dropped 2.17% to $80.56 per barrel.
Market reaction
US sanctions on Iran not as harsh as expected
Dan Coatsworth, AJ Bell's head of markets, said the US sanctions on Iran were not as harsh as expected.
He added that the drop in oil prices has helped markets stabilize as government bond yields have eased from their recent highs.
The shift away from military action has also reduced the perceived threat to Gulf supply, even though other interventions are still possible.
Diplomatic developments
Pakistan reports progress in negotiations to de-escalate
Pakistan has reported significant progress in negotiations to de-escalate and restore navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, Iran and Oman are considering a temporary shipping route in the Strait as part of a mind-clearing mission. This would be a precursor to a permanent arrangement for managing the waterway.
Oman's foreign minister confirmed these discussions on social media, emphasizing their commitment to peace, cooperation, stability, and freedom of navigation.