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Home / News / Business News / Oil prices fall as US eases military pressure on Iran
Oil prices fall as US eases military pressure on Iran
Brent crude fell to $86.35 per barrel

Oil prices fall as US eases military pressure on Iran

By Mudit Dube
Aug 26, 2026
11:25 am
What's the story

Oil prices witnessed a decline on Wednesday, amid reduced fears of military conflict. The United States is now focusing more on economic sanctions to pressure Iran. The international benchmark Brent crude futures for October delivery fell 2.52% to $86.35 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures for October dropped 2.17% to $80.56 per barrel.

Market reaction

US sanctions on Iran not as harsh as expected

Dan Coatsworth, AJ Bell's head of markets, said the US sanctions on Iran were not as harsh as expected.

He added that the drop in oil prices has helped markets stabilize as government bond yields have eased from their recent highs.

The shift away from military action has also reduced the perceived threat to Gulf supply, even though other interventions are still possible.

Diplomatic developments

Pakistan reports progress in negotiations to de-escalate

Pakistan has reported significant progress in negotiations to de-escalate and restore navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iran and Oman are considering a temporary shipping route in the Strait as part of a mind-clearing mission. This would be a precursor to a permanent arrangement for managing the waterway.

Oman's foreign minister confirmed these discussions on social media, emphasizing their commitment to peace, cooperation, stability, and freedom of navigation.

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