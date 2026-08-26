Kuku Kohli dies at 77; director to be cremated today
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood director Kuku Kohli, known for his work in films like Phool Aur Kaante and Suhaag, has passed away at the age of 77. He died due to a heart attack at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI. His friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news to PTI. "He was feeling uncomfortable and hence was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital yesterday," Pandit said.
Career highlights
Kohli's notable films and personal life
Kohli made his directorial debut with 1991's Phool Aur Kaante, which was a commercial success and marked actor Ajay Devgn's debut. The film also starred Madhoo, Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani, and Jagdeep.
He later directed films like Haqeeqat, Zulmi, Anari No. 1, and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. His last directorial venture was Woh Tera Naam Tha in 2004.
Kohli is survived by his wife Irani and two daughters from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.
Love story
How Irani and Kohli fell in love
Kohli and Irani's relationship started on a rocky note, as revealed by the actor in 2022.
"We met each other during one of the films that we worked on together...He used to make all...actors wait till Dharmendra ji arrived on sets to start the shoot. And I used to get very angry at him as I was too working on some other films."
"So we started with a love-hate relationship...Don't know how we fell for each other due to that."
Final farewell
Anupam Kher pays tribute to Kohli
Kohli's last rites will be conducted on Wednesday at Oshiwara Crematorium. The cremation was scheduled to start at 11:00am.
Meanwhile, actor Anupam Kher paid tribute to Kohli after his death on X.
"Deeply, deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Kuku Kohli ji. A very fine director, but above all, the most wonderful human being, a pure and gentle soul, always kind, always helpful and always respectful toward everyone," part of the post read.