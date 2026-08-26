Kuku Kohli dies at 77; director to be cremated today

Kohli made his directorial debut with 1991's Phool Aur Kaante, which was a commercial success and marked actor Ajay Devgn's debut. The film also starred Madhoo, Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani, and Jagdeep.

He later directed films like Haqeeqat, Zulmi, Anari No. 1, and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. His last directorial venture was Woh Tera Naam Tha in 2004.

Kohli is survived by his wife Irani and two daughters from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.