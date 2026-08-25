Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' remains strong; earns ₹88cr in 4 days
What's the story
The film Irumudi, starring Ravi Teja, has experienced a significant decline in its box office earnings on the fourth day of its release. The movie raked in ₹12.35 crore across 2,733 shows on Monday (Day 4), marking a sharp drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹19 crore. Despite this setback, Irumudi's total India gross collections have now reached an impressive ₹73 crore.
Regional dominance
Impressive net collection in Telugu language
Irumudi has managed to maintain a strong presence in Telugu-speaking regions on Day 4.
The film's net collection from the Telugu language alone was ₹11.87 crore on Monday, accounting for 68% occupancy.
The overall occupancy for Irumudi stood at 57.33%, with the morning show witnessing a higher occupancy rate of 41.92%.
Collection details
Irumudi's performance across India
Irumudi's total India net collection has now reached ₹62.85 crore, with the Tamil version contributing ₹0.14 crore from 330 shows at an occupancy of 15.3%.
The film's earnings have been particularly strong in regions like Hyderabad and Vizag-Visakhapatnam, where the occupancy rates were 78.5% and 91.5%, respectively.
Film's performance
Worldwide gross collection
The film's total overseas gross collection stands at ₹15 crore, pushing its worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹88 crore.
The movie follows an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives peacefully with his daughter beside a waterfall and decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha at her request.