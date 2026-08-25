Not Nicholas Hoult, Kit Harington joins 'Harry Potter' as Lockhart
What's the story
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has been roped in to play Gilderoy Lockhart in the second season of HBO's Harry Potter series. He replaces Nicholas Hoult, who left due to scheduling conflicts, reported Variety. The character is a key part of the plot in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
Role preparation
Harington previously voiced Lockhart in Audible's 'Harry Potter'
Harington is not new to the role of Lockhart. He voiced the character in Audible's Harry Potter audiobooks, released late last year.
The actor had previously expressed his love for J.K. Rowling's books and described voicing Lockhart as "entertaining and fun."
In the 2002 film adaptation, Kenneth Branagh played Lockhart.
Series adaptation
'Harry Potter' series adaptation and its cast
HBO's Harry Potter series is a new, long-form adaptation of Rowling's seven-book series. Each season will focus on one book, providing more depth than the original films.
The first season, based on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, will premiere on Christmas 2026.
Dominic McLaughlin plays Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.
Character exploration
Season 2 will be based on 'Chamber of Secrets'
The Harry Potter series will be a more in-depth retelling that explores characters, plotlines, and details from the books.
The second season, based on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, is already in development. It will see Lockhart at the center of events as Hogwarts faces a growing threat from the mysterious Chamber of Secrets.