Nicholas Hoult to play Gilderoy Lockhart in HBO's 'Harry Potter'
What's the story
Actor Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed to join the cast of HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series, where he will portray Gilderoy Lockhart. The character is a significant figure in J.K. Rowling's second book, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The news was announced by HBO Max on Instagram on Tuesday (local time).
Character details
Who is Gilderoy Lockhart?
In the book, Lockhart is introduced as a new professor at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, teaching Defense Against the Dark Arts.
He is portrayed as a celebrity in the wizarding world, despite his qualifications being questionable at times.
Kenneth Branagh had previously played this role in the 2002 film adaptation.
Cast details
Other cast members and their characters
Hoult is now part of an impressive ensemble for the Harry Potter reboot series.
The cast includes John Lithgow as Professor Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, and Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy.
Arabella Stanton, Alastair Stout, and Dominic McLaughlin will play Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and Harry Potter, respectively.
Production for this project began in July 2025.
Actor's response
This is what Daniel Radcliffe said about the reboot
A year after the reboot was announced in 2023, Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the original films, said he was excited to see where the new series goes.
"Like the rest of the world, [I'm] very excited to watch as an audience member," Radcliffe told E! News in May 2024.
"I don't know if it would work to have us do anything in it."
Production details
Meet the creative team behind new 'Harry Potter' series
In June 2024, HBO announced that the new Harry Potter series would be written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner.
Gardiner's past credits include Succession, Killing Eve, and His Dark Materials.
Mark Mylod is also an executive producer on the project and directed several episodes in association with Bronte Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.
Actor's career
Hoult's upcoming projects
Hoult recently starred as Lex Luthor in James Gunn's Superman and will reprise the role in its sequel, Man of Tomorrow.
His next movie, How to Rob a Bank, is set for release on November 13.
The Harry Potter series will premiere on HBO Max on December 25.