The Hundred: Finn Allen races to 6,000 T20 runs 

As per Cricinfo, Allen touched the 6,000-run mark with his 23rd and last run in the aforementioned game.

The New Zealand opener smashed two sixes and a four during his 12-ball stay.

Across 213 matches and 210 innings, Allen has scored these runs at an average of 30.33.

His tally includes 36 fifties and seven tons. The batter's best score is a stunning 151.