The Hundred: Finn Allen races to 6,000 T20 runs
What's the story
Trent Rockets suffered a six-wicket defeat to Southern Brave at Trent Bridge, leaving their fate in the ongoing 2026 Men's Hundred in the hands of other teams. Batting first, the Rockets posted a total of 158 runs for five wickets in their allotted 100 balls. The Brave chased down the target with three balls to spare. Though Rockets opener Finn Allen could only manage 23 runs in the game, it powered him past 6,000 T20 runs. Here are further details.
Stats
Seven tons in the format
As per Cricinfo, Allen touched the 6,000-run mark with his 23rd and last run in the aforementioned game.
The New Zealand opener smashed two sixes and a four during his 12-ball stay.
Across 213 matches and 210 innings, Allen has scored these runs at an average of 30.33.
His tally includes 36 fifties and seven tons. The batter's best score is a stunning 151.
Strike rate
Best strike rate in the format
Allen's strike rate of 177.14 is the best among batters with at least 3,000 runs in T20 cricket.
India's Abhishek Sharma (175.44) is the only other batter to strike at over 170 in this regard.
His tally of seven T20 tons is the joint-most for the Kiwi batter. He shares the record with the legendary Brendon McCullum.
Allen has smashed 391 sixes in this format.
Only Colin Munro (608), McCullum (485), and Martin Guptill (453) have more maximums among NZ players.
Dissection
Breaking down Allen's T20 numbers
As many as 1,663 of Allen's runs have come in T20Is for New Zealand at a strike rate of 170.73 (100s: 3).
The dasher also owns 647 sixes in the Big Bash League (BBL) while striking at 184.33.
In Major League Cricket, he owns 904 runs at a strike rate of 189.91.
607 of his runs have come across 25 matches in The Hundred (SR: 151.37).
In the ongoing season, he has completed 202 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 161.60.