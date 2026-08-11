Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' remains steady; nears ₹320cr landmark
What's the story
Vijay's action drama, Jana Nayagan, is holding strong in its third week of release. Despite a drop on Monday after a surge over the weekend, the film has continued to draw audiences in major centers. The movie's worldwide collection is now nearing the ₹320cr mark!
Box office performance
'Jana Nayagan' in numbers
On Day 19 (Monday), Jana Nayagan raked in ₹0.75cr India net from 1,976 shows with a daytime occupancy of around 14.2%, per Sacnilk.
This brings its total India gross collection to ₹224.89cr and India net to ₹193.05cr.
The film also added an estimated ₹0.05cr from overseas markets on Day 19, taking its overseas gross to ₹93.2cr and worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹318.09cr!
Comparison
Film surpasses 'Karuppu's collection
The latest figures also show Jana Nayagan surpassing Suriya's Karuppu in the worldwide box office.
By the end of Day 19, Karuppu had grossed ₹216.1cr in India and ₹0.75cr overseas, bringing its worldwide gross to ₹295.35cr.
In contrast, Jana Nayagan has reached a worldwide total of ₹318.09cr, giving Vijay's film an edge of over ₹22cr!
Film details
Everything to know about 'Jana Nayagan'
The film's success can be attributed to its star-studded cast and crew. Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol. Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Narain play pivotal roles.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.
The plot revolves around a retired police officer who embarks on a mission to fulfill a promise made to help a young woman realize her dream of joining the armed forces.