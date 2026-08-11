Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' remains steady; nears ₹320cr landmark

On Day 19 (Monday), Jana Nayagan raked in ₹0.75cr India net from 1,976 shows with a daytime occupancy of around 14.2%, per Sacnilk.

This brings its total India gross collection to ₹224.89cr and India net to ₹193.05cr.

The film also added an estimated ₹0.05cr from overseas markets on Day 19, taking its overseas gross to ₹93.2cr and worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹318.09cr!