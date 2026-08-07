Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' slows down; global gross nears ₹310cr

Jana Nayagan will soon face competition from Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons, which is set to release on August 14.

The political film had a strong opening week with an India net total of ₹153.55cr and added ₹31.6cr during its second week.

However, collections have been gradually slowing down since then, with Day 14 bringing in ₹2cr before falling to ₹1.6cr on Day 15.

With ₹92.8cr haul from overseas, the film's total global gross is at ₹308.67cr.