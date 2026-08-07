Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' slows down; global gross nears ₹310cr
What's the story
Thalapathy Vijay's action entertainer, Jana Nayagan, has witnessed a decline in box office collections on its third Thursday. The film collected an estimated ₹1.6 crore India net on Day 15, a drop of 20% from the previous day (₹2 crore), per Sacnilk. This brings the total India net collection to ₹185.15 crore and the India gross to ₹215.87 crore.
Regional performance
Film's performance across different versions
The Tamil version of Jana Nayagan continued to dominate the film's overall earnings. It contributed ₹1.38 crore on Day 15 and remained far ahead of the dubbed versions.
The Hindi version collected ₹20 lakh, while the Telugu version added ₹2 lakh during the day.
Tamil Nadu was once again the film's strongest market on Day 15, contributing ₹1.4 crore gross to its earnings.
Upcoming release
'Jana Nayagan' v/s 'Vishwanath & Sons'
Jana Nayagan will soon face competition from Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons, which is set to release on August 14.
The political film had a strong opening week with an India net total of ₹153.55cr and added ₹31.6cr during its second week.
However, collections have been gradually slowing down since then, with Day 14 bringing in ₹2cr before falling to ₹1.6cr on Day 15.
With ₹92.8cr haul from overseas, the film's total global gross is at ₹308.67cr.
Critical reception
More about 'Jana Nayagan'
Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and co-stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Priyamani, and Sunil in key roles.
It has mostly received positive reviews for the acting performances and the charisma that Vijay brings to the screen.