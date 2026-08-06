Why is Pranit More's special drawing Samay Raina comparisons?

The announcement of More's comeback sparked a flurry of online reactions, with some users drawing comparisons between his post and Samay Raina's announcement for his special Still Alive.

One user wrote, "You are not Samay Raina...don't try to be him."

Another commented, "Everyone knew he would pull something similar to what Samay did."

A third person quipped, "1 FIR ho jane se koi Samay thori ban jayega."