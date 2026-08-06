Why is Pranit More's special drawing Samay Raina comparisons?
What's the story
Stand-up comedian Pranit More, who has been on a hiatus following a controversy over misogynistic remarks made by an audience member during one of his shows, has announced his return. He took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the poster for his upcoming stand-up special titled Ghayal. In the caption, he wrote: "GHAYAL. I can't change what happened, but I can choose who I become because of it." "Ghayal is the story of that journey. Beginning in Mumbai."
Controversial comparison
'You are not Samay Raina...'
The announcement of More's comeback sparked a flurry of online reactions, with some users drawing comparisons between his post and Samay Raina's announcement for his special Still Alive.
One user wrote, "You are not Samay Raina...don't try to be him."
Another commented, "Everyone knew he would pull something similar to what Samay did."
A third person quipped, "1 FIR ho jane se koi Samay thori ban jayega."
Fan reactions
Fans celebrate 'the comeback'
Despite the controversy, many fans expressed their excitement over More's return to stand-up comedy.
One fan wrote, "The comeback we all were waiting for."
Another commented, "So happy to see you backkk on the field again! We waited so long for this moment."
A third fan added, "Unpopular opinion, but I never hated this guy."
Controversy details
What is the controversy all about?
The controversy that led to More's break from stand-up comedy was sparked by a remark made by an audience member, Himanshu Jangra.
During a show, Jangra recounted a date where he claimed to have spent ₹370 on chicken biryani for a woman.
He later said he expected to "recover" the money when she asked him for a ride home.
More laughed along and called it "Peak Gurgaon content," which drew widespread criticism online.
Legal action
More apologized over the matter
The controversy escalated beyond social media, with Maharashtra Cyber Police registering an FIR over the misogynistic remarks.
The National Commission for Women also took suo motu cognizance of the matter.
More later apologized and admitted he shouldn't have laughed at or encouraged the audience member's comments.
For the unversed, Raina also took a break from public appearances after facing backlash and legal action over controversial remarks made on his show India's Got Latent, before announcing his comeback stand-up special.