'Samay Raina brazenly violated our orders': SC slaps ₹3L fine 

The top court noted on Tuesday, "We believe (comedian) Samay Raina has taken court for a ride, brazenly violated our orders."

The issue arose during the hearing of petitions filed by content creators Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, along with the Cure SMA Foundation.

Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh informed the court that Raina had allegedly failed to reach out to the Cure SMA Foundation or individuals suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), despite assurances given before the court.