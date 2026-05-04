Ranveer Allahbadia to drop documentary on 'Latent' controversy soon
What's the story
Podcaster-YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina recently reunited on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show, over a year after the controversial India's Got Latent episode. The reunion was marked by a behind-the-scenes video shared by Allahbadia, where he also announced an upcoming documentary on the IGL controversy. The documentary will reportedly be released next month.
Video details
Allahbadia's nervousness ahead of reunion
In the video, Allahbadia can be seen expressing his nervousness about returning to a comedy show. He said, "Bahut darr lag raha hai, honestly, because hum ek comedy showmein laut rahe hain (I am scared because we are returning to a comedy show)." "Today is our shoot with the one and only Samay Raina. It's going to be a good day and I think it's almost been one year since the Latent chapter of life."
Set encounters
Podcaster met comedian Sunil Pal on show set
Upon arriving at the show's set, Allahbadia met comedian Sunil Pal and Raina's close friend Balraj Singh Ghai. The podcaster also shared a clip of Pal slamming him on a news channel after the IGL controversy. He also recreated his infamous Latent picture with Raina on set. "There should be no other recreation besides this, it ends here," Raina told him before they shared a heartwarming hug.
Controversy recap
Controversy recap and upcoming documentary
The reunion comes after a year of the IGL controversy, where Allahbadia made an inappropriate comment. His question to a contestant about whether they'd rather watch their parents have sex every day or join in once to stop it sparked nationwide outrage and legal trouble for all involved. The episode also landed fellow guests YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, influencer Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), and comedian Jaspreet Singh in trouble. Raina recently spoke about the ordeal in a new stand-up set.