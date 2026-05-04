AIADMK ahead in Tamil Nadu, DMK workers pack up

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party's headquarters in Chennai , Anna Arivalayam, was a picture of despondency on counting day. Party cadres were seen dismantling tents and packing up as early trends showed the DMK slipping to third place by a long margin. Trends showed TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay , was leading in 107 constituencies at the time of publishing, while the AIADMK-led alliance was ahead in 78 seats.

Twitter Post DMK worker gets emotional #WATCH | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | A DMK worker breaks down as the party is at a distant third position, as per the early trends.



TVK is leading on 50, AIADMK on 47 and DMK on 23 seats, as per early trends. pic.twitter.com/LRfWXh4og4 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Political shift TVK could emerge as largets party In contrast, the DMK was leading in just 47 constituencies according to early data. The AIADMK was ahead in Veppanahalli, Harur, Cheyyar, Dharapuram, and other regions. Meanwhile, the TVK made its mark by leading in Madhavaram, Thiruvottiyur, and Egmore, among others. If these trends hold, the TVK could emerge as the largest party in Tamil Nadu, with an eye on the majority mark.

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Stronghold challenge Vijay's lead in constituencies signals new political landscape The early trends also showed Vijay leading in Tiruchi (East) and Perambur. In several constituencies, the TVK pushed the AIADMK to third place while also taking a chunk of DMK's vote share. The Congress was leading in two seats and the PMK in one. This election marks a major shift from the traditional two-party system of DMK and AIADMK, with Vijay's entry as a game-changer.

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