AIADMK ahead in Tamil Nadu, DMK workers pack up
What's the story
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party's headquarters in Chennai, Anna Arivalayam, was a picture of despondency on counting day. Party cadres were seen dismantling tents and packing up as early trends showed the DMK slipping to third place by a long margin. Trends showed TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, was leading in 107 constituencies at the time of publishing, while the AIADMK-led alliance was ahead in 78 seats.
Twitter Post
DMK worker gets emotional
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | A DMK worker breaks down as the party is at a distant third position, as per the early trends.— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026
TVK is leading on 50, AIADMK on 47 and DMK on 23 seats, as per early trends. pic.twitter.com/LRfWXh4og4
Political shift
TVK could emerge as largets party
In contrast, the DMK was leading in just 47 constituencies according to early data. The AIADMK was ahead in Veppanahalli, Harur, Cheyyar, Dharapuram, and other regions. Meanwhile, the TVK made its mark by leading in Madhavaram, Thiruvottiyur, and Egmore, among others. If these trends hold, the TVK could emerge as the largest party in Tamil Nadu, with an eye on the majority mark.
Stronghold challenge
Vijay's lead in constituencies signals new political landscape
The early trends also showed Vijay leading in Tiruchi (East) and Perambur. In several constituencies, the TVK pushed the AIADMK to third place while also taking a chunk of DMK's vote share. The Congress was leading in two seats and the PMK in one. This election marks a major shift from the traditional two-party system of DMK and AIADMK, with Vijay's entry as a game-changer.
Political realignment
DMK's setback marks political shift in Tamil Nadu
The ruling DMK's setback is a stunning turnaround of Tamil Nadu's political order. The party had entered the race with hopes of retaining power under Chief Minister MK Stalin. Notably, the DMK's victory in 2021 ended the AIADMK-led alliance's decade-long rule. The early trends and visible unease at Anna Arivalayam indicate that Tamil Nadu's political landscape might be undergoing a major shift.