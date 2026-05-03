First OPEC+ meeting since UAE's exit today: What to expect?

Seven OPEC+ countries are convening today to set new oil production quotas. This is the first such decision since the United Arab Emirates (UAE) withdrew from the cartel, further fueling price pressures due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. The UAE, a major global producer, announced its exit from OPEC and expanded OPEC+ group on April 28, after dissatisfaction with their production quotas.

Departure impact UAE's exit adds to price pressures amid Middle East conflict The UAE's withdrawal from OPEC and the expanded OPEC+ group took effect on Friday. The move has added to the price pressures caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East. The seven countries participating in today's meeting are Algeria, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Oman, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. Their statements will be closely monitored for any implications of this major change in membership on future oil production quotas.

Quota expectations Market has already priced in production decision The market has priced in the production decision from these seven countries. They are expected to raise their quotas by 188,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst at Global Risk Management. This is similar to a 206,000-barrel daily increase announced in March and April, minus the UAE's share. However, it is important to note that raising quota on paper may not have much impact on actual production as it is already short of the limit.

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Output challenges Shortfall in OPEC+ output due to war-related disruptions Rystad Energy analyst Priya Walia noted that total OPEC+ output with quota fell to 27.68 million bpd in March, against a monthly quota of 36.73 million bpd. This is a shortfall of some nine million bpd, mostly due to war-related disruptions rather than voluntary restraint. The blockade imposed by Iran in response to US-Israeli strikes has trapped exports in the Gulf region, further impacting oil production and export levels among member countries such as Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

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