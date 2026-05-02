IPL: Kyle Jamieson handed demerit point for aggressive send-off

Jamieson was found guilty of violating Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which prohibits "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the match." The incident occurred in the second over when Jamieson dismissed 15-year-old Sooryavanshi and approached him aggressively, possibly provoking an aggressive response from the batter.

Acceptance

Jamieson accepts offense and penalty

The Kiwi pacer has accepted the offense and agreed to the penalty imposed by Match Referee Rajeev Seth. The incident drew criticism from former Indian domestic cricketer Priyank Panchal, who slammed Jamieson for his behavior toward Sooryavanshi. Despite the early dismissal of Sooryavanshi, who has been in stellar form with 404 runs from 10 matches at a strike rate of 237.64 this season, Delhi Capitals won the match by seven wickets.