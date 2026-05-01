IPL 2026, DC chase down 226-run target against RR: Stats

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. The match was held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Notably, this was RR's 2nd match at this venue this season and on both occasions they lost despite scoring significant runs. RR captain Riyan Parag scored 90, helping his team post a formidable total of 225/6. In response, fifties from Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul helped DC win.

Match start RR lose two early wickets in 1st two overs Opting to bat first, RR's innings started on a high note with Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting a six off the first ball. However, Mitchell Starc had the last laugh as he dismissed Jaiswal just two balls later. The situation worsened for RR when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson, leaving the Royals at a precarious 12/2 within the first two overs.

Recovery Parag, Jurel resurrect innings with 102-run partnership Following the early wickets, skipper Parag and Dhruv Jurel staged a remarkable recovery with a 102-run partnership. While Jurel played a measured innings of 42 off 30 balls, Parag took the aggressive route. He broke free by hitting Axar Patel for back-to-back sixes and reached his half-century in just 32 balls.

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Momentum shift Starc breaks partnership, brings DC back into the game Just when RR looked set for a big finish, Starc struck back. He first removed Ravindra Jadeja for 20 off 14 and then claimed the big wicket of Parag in the 17th over. Despite the setbacks, Ferreira continued his good form in the tournament, smashing veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav for three sixes in one over.

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Final push Ferreira's brilliance helps RR post big total Ferreira also took on Starc, hammering him for 17 runs in one over to take RR past the 200-run mark. T Natarajan struck on the first legal delivery of the final over, dismissing Shubham Dubey for just six and bringing Jofra Archer to the crease. Ferreira continued his aggressive approach in the last over as well, smashing Natarajan for 18 runs to power RR to their final score of 225/6 in their allotted overs.

Information Summary of the DC bowlers Starc claimed 3/40 from his 4 overs. Kyle Jamieson managed 1/48 from 4 overs. Skipper Axar Patel bagged 1/39 from 4 overs. Kuldeep went wicketless. He clocked 0/41. T Natarajan was costly as well. He clocked 1/54 from 4 overs.

Parag 8th IPL fifty for Parag Parag scored 90 off 50 balls. His knock had 5 sixes and 8 fours. With this knock, the RR captain raced to 1,773 runs from 94 IPL games (82 innings) at 25.69. This was the batter's 8th IPL fifty. He is one shy of 100 IPL sixes (99). Against DC, Parag has amassed 284 runs from 12 matches at 28.4 (50s: 3).

Information Parag completes 200 T20 sixes As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 153rd T20 match (136 innings), Parag has scored 3,375 runs at 30.13. His strike rate is 144.1. The dasher has completed 200 T20 sixes. He also owns 226 fours. This was his 24th T20 fifty.

Do you know? Jurel shines with 42, closes in on 1,000 IPL runs Jurel shone for RR with a 30-ball 42. He smashed four fours and a six. Jurel raced to 1,074 runs in T20s from 66 matches (56 innings) at 26.19. In the IPL, he owns 970 runs at 29.39. He is one shy of 50 IPL sixes (49).

Ferreira Donovan Ferreira floors DC with 14-ball 47* Ferreira's knock was laced with two fours and six sixes. He struck at 335.71. Ferreira raced to 229 runs in IPL 2026 from 7 matches at 45.80. He owns two fifties (SR: 177.51). Overall, he has 238 runs from 12 IPL games at 29.75 (SR: 166-plus). He has hit 16 sixes. Playing his 150th T20 match, Ferreira now owns 2,735 runs from 126 innings at 28.48 (SR: 168.2). He has clobbered 185 sixes and 182 fours. He owns 12 fifties.

Starc Starc races to 68 IPL scalps With this three-fer, Starc got to a tally of 68 wickets in the IPL from 53 matches at 22.69. His economy rate is 8.64. Versus the Royals, Starc now has 10 scalps from 9 IPL matches at 23.2. Overall in T20 cricket, the veteran pacer has bagged 220 wickets from 159 matches at 20.63, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Chase How did DC's chase pan out? Nissanka and Rahul added 110 runs for the opening wicket to lay a strong foundation. After Nissanka's wicket, Rahul and Nitish Rana added 61 runs for the 2nd wicket. RR hit back by dismissing both Rana and the dangerous Rahul to leave DC reeling at 177/3. However, Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma stitched an unbeaten 49-run stand to guide DC past RR.

Information Summary of RR bowlers Jofra Archer bowled 4 overs and clocked 1/46. Nandre Burger claimed 0/41 from three overs. Tushar Deshpande bowled 4 overs and managed 1/38. Brijesh Sharma bowled 3.1 overs and clocked 0/35. Ravi Bishnoi was abysmal and conceded 28 runs from 2 overs. Ravindra Jadeja bowled three overs and managed 1/33.

Nissanka Pathum Nissanka slams his maiden half-century in IPL Nissanka's knock of 62 from 33 balls had three sixes and six fours. Nissanka, who made his IPL debut this season, now owns 209 runs from 8 matches at 26.12 (50s: 1). Overall in T20s, Nissanka raced to 4,822 runs from 175 matches at 29.4. This was his 34th T20 fifty (100s: 3). Nissanka is also closing in on 500 T20 fours (498).

Record 3rd DC player with this record As per Cricbuzz, Nissanka is now the 3rd DC player to smash a fifty inside the first six overs. 50+ scores inside Powerplay for DC in IPL: 78 - Jake Fraser-McGurk vs MI, Delhi, 2024 50 - Jake Fraser-McGurk vs RR, Delhi, 2024 50 - Karun Nair vs MI, Delhi, 2025 50 - Pathum Nissanka vs RR, Jaipur, 2026*

Rahul Rahul slams his 8th fifty versus RR Rahul won the Man of the Match award for his knock of 75 off 40 balls. He hit six fours and 5 sixes. In 18 IPL matches against the Royals, Rahul now has 826 runs at 51.62. This was his 8th fifty against RR. As per Cricbuzz, Rahul joined AB de Villiers in terms of hitting the joint-most fifties against RR in IPL (8).

T20s Rahul gets past 8,500 T20 runs Rahul breached the 8,500-run mark in T20 cricket. The star opener reached the milestone with his 17th run. In 248 T20 matches, Rahul now has 8,558 runs from 235 innings at 43. He registered his 71st fifty in T20s (100s: 7). As many as 5,655 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL from 154 games (145 innings) at 46.73. He struck his 43rd IPL fifty (100s: 6). He is closing in on 500 IPL fours (494).

Information Rana gets to 5,324 runs in T20s Rana contributed with a fiery 17-ball 33. He hit three fours and 2 sixes. In 218 T20s, Rana has amassed 5,324 runs from 207 innings at 28.62. As many as 3,055 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL at 28.02.

Information A look at the points table After 10 matches, RR are placed 4th. This was their 4th defeat (W6). Meanwhile, DC own 8 points from 9 matches. They clocked their 4th win (L5).