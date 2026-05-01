DC's Pathum Nissanka slams his maiden half-century in IPL: Stats

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Pathum Nissanka hit his maiden half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The Sri Lankan opener achieved the landmark in Match 43 of the IPL 2026 season against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Friday. Chasing 226 runs against RR, Nissanka and KL Rahul handed DC a strong start, adding 110 runs for the 1st wicket. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Nissanka.

Knock Nissanka shines with a 33-ball 62 Nissanka was positive in the powerplay overs and played his range of shots. He completed a 23-ball half-century inside the first six overs as DC managed 70/0. Rahul played 2nd fiddle and supported the Lankan. Nissanka not only dealt in boundaries but also ran well between the wickets. His stay at the crease finally ended in the 10th over. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him.

Record 3rd DC player with this record As per Cricbuzz, Nissanka is now the 3rd DC player to smash a fifty inside the first six overs. 50+ scores inside Powerplay for DC in IPL: 78 - Jake Fraser-McGurk vs MI, Delhi, 2024 50 - Jake Fraser-McGurk vs RR, Delhi, 2024 50 - Karun Nair vs MI, Delhi, 2025 50 - Pathum Nissanka vs RR, Jaipur, 2026*

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