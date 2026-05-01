DC's Pathum Nissanka slams his maiden half-century in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Pathum Nissanka hit his maiden half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Sri Lankan opener achieved the landmark in Match 43 of the IPL 2026 season against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Friday. Chasing 226 runs against RR, Nissanka and KL Rahul handed DC a strong start, adding 110 runs for the 1st wicket. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Nissanka.
Knock
Nissanka shines with a 33-ball 62
Nissanka was positive in the powerplay overs and played his range of shots. He completed a 23-ball half-century inside the first six overs as DC managed 70/0. Rahul played 2nd fiddle and supported the Lankan. Nissanka not only dealt in boundaries but also ran well between the wickets. His stay at the crease finally ended in the 10th over. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him.
Record
3rd DC player with this record
As per Cricbuzz, Nissanka is now the 3rd DC player to smash a fifty inside the first six overs. 50+ scores inside Powerplay for DC in IPL: 78 - Jake Fraser-McGurk vs MI, Delhi, 2024 50 - Jake Fraser-McGurk vs RR, Delhi, 2024 50 - Karun Nair vs MI, Delhi, 2025 50 - Pathum Nissanka vs RR, Jaipur, 2026*
Stats
34th T20 fifty for Nissanka
Nissanka's knock had three sixes and six fours. He faced 33 balls. Nissanka, who made his IPL debut this season, now owns 209 runs from 8 matches at 26.12 (50s: 1). Overall in T20s, Nissanka has raced to 4,822 runs from 175 matches at 29.4. This was his 34th T20 fifty (100s: 3). Nissanka is closing in on 500 T20 fours (498).