3-year-old dies after sexual assault by migrant worker near Chennai
What's the story
A three-year-old girl died after she was sexually assaulted by a migrant worker in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu. The incident took place in Pudupettai near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district. A 19-year-old migrant worker from Bihar has been arrested in connection with the crime. Police said the accused, identified as Bipin Manjhi, was working at the same steel company as the victim's father and lived nearby.
Crime details
What does the police say?
On Sunday night, the girl was playing with other children when Manjhi lured her with biscuits and took her to a nearby shop on the pretext of buying snacks. He then sexually assaulted her in a secluded spot around 8:00pm and abandoned her in a bush. A woman who went there to relieve herself found the girl and raised an alarm.
Aftermath
Protest outside police station
The girl was rushed to a government hospital at Kottakarai and later shifted to Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning. The incident sparked protests outside the SIPCOT police station, with residents demanding stringent action against all those involved in the crime. Some protesters alleged that more than one person may have been involved and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.
Community response
Police assure protesters
However, police dismissed claims that more than one individual was involved in the heinous act. "This is not an example of gang rape. Only one person was involved," a police officer said. Police officials assured protesters that a detailed investigation was underway. Initially, the case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. But after the child's death, murder charges are likely to be invoked as well.