Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump on 80th birthday with Epstein-themed card

Card's content

The original card that Trump allegedly sent to Epstein

The original card, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal in July 2025, was a dialogue between Donald and Jeffrey. It began with the line, "There must be more to life than having everything." Donald then says, "Yes, there is, but I won't tell you what it is." He later adds that "we have certain things in common, Jeffrey," and that "enigmas never age, have you noticed that?"