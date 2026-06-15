Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump on 80th birthday with Epstein-themed card
What's the story
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has once again taken a dig at President Donald Trump. On Sunday, as Trump celebrated his 80th birthday, Kimmel shared an e-card on Instagram that resembled a note Trump purportedly sent to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday. Kimmel's card read: "Happy 80th Donald! A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday and may every day be another wonderful secret."
Card details
Kimmel's card was parody of Trump's alleged note to Epstein
Kimmel's card, which he tagged to Trump's official account, was a parody of the one Trump allegedly sent to Epstein in 2003. The original card was a conversation between two characters named Donald and Jeffrey. Kimmel replaced Epstein's name with Trump's and added a crude silhouette of Trump to the card, taking out the original silhouette of a slender naked woman from around the vertically composed message.
Card's content
The original card that Trump allegedly sent to Epstein
The original card, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal in July 2025, was a dialogue between Donald and Jeffrey. It began with the line, "There must be more to life than having everything." Donald then says, "Yes, there is, but I won't tell you what it is." He later adds that "we have certain things in common, Jeffrey," and that "enigmas never age, have you noticed that?"
Card controversy
Trump has denied sending the card and is suing 'WSJ'
The White House strongly denied any involvement from Trump in the card. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in September, "It's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it." The president has since filed a $10 billion lawsuit against WSJ and two of its reporters. This was dismissed by a federal judge in April but was refiled the next month, adding Dow Jones, Rupert Murdoch, and News Corp CEO Robert Thomson as defendants.