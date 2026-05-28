Trump sues WSJ for $10B over Epstein report
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has refiled a defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) for at least $10 billion. The lawsuit stems from the newspaper's reporting on his alleged connections to Jeffrey Epstein, a deceased financier and sex offender. The initial version of the case was thrown out by a judge due to legal deficiencies.
Defamation claim
Lawsuit seeks at least $10 billion in damages
In his amended complaint, Trump alleges that the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper tarnished his reputation by publishing a report about a birthday card allegedly signed by him for Epstein. Both Trump and his lawyers have claimed that the card is fake, despite being released by lawmakers investigating Epstein's case. The lawsuit seeks at least $10 billion in damages, the same amount Trump sought earlier.
Legal allegations
Defendants disregarded truth, amended complaint states
The amended complaint accuses the defendants of disregarding the truth or purposefully avoiding discovering it when they published the alleged defamatory statements. The lawsuit, filed in Miami, names Murdoch, Dow Jones, News Corp and its CEO Robert Thomson as well as two WSJ reporters Khadeeja Safdar and Joseph Palazzolo. WSJ is owned by Dow Jones & Company, which in turn is a subsidiary of News Corp. It claims they defamed Trump and caused him "overwhelming" financial and reputational harm.
Media response
Dow Jones defends WSJ's reporting
In light of the lawsuit, Dow Jones has defended the integrity and accuracy of WSJ's reporting. It said it has full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of its journalism and will vigorously defend against Trump's claims. The case comes after Epstein's death in a New York jail cell in 2019, which sparked conspiracy theories among Trump's supporters who believed there was a government cover-up regarding Epstein's connections with powerful people.
Legal precedent
Judge dismissed Trump's first complaint in April
Notably, US District Court Judge Darrin P. Gayles had dismissed Trump's first complaint in April. The judge ruled that Trump had not met the "actual malice" legal standard for public figures in defamation cases, which requires proof that a defendant published a statement they knew or should have known was false. This ruling could have implications for the current lawsuit against WSJ as well.