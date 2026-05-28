Trump sues WSJ for $10B over Epstein report

US President Donald Trump has refiled a defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) for at least $10 billion. The lawsuit stems from the newspaper's reporting on his alleged connections to Jeffrey Epstein, a deceased financier and sex offender. The initial version of the case was thrown out by a judge due to legal deficiencies.

Defamation claim Lawsuit seeks at least $10 billion in damages In his amended complaint, Trump alleges that the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper tarnished his reputation by publishing a report about a birthday card allegedly signed by him for Epstein. Both Trump and his lawyers have claimed that the card is fake, despite being released by lawmakers investigating Epstein's case. The lawsuit seeks at least $10 billion in damages, the same amount Trump sought earlier.

Legal allegations Defendants disregarded truth, amended complaint states The amended complaint accuses the defendants of disregarding the truth or purposefully avoiding discovering it when they published the alleged defamatory statements. The lawsuit, filed in Miami, names Murdoch, Dow Jones, News Corp and its CEO Robert Thomson as well as two WSJ reporters Khadeeja Safdar and Joseph Palazzolo. WSJ is owned by Dow Jones & Company, which in turn is a subsidiary of News Corp. It claims they defamed Trump and caused him "overwhelming" financial and reputational harm.

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Media response Dow Jones defends WSJ's reporting In light of the lawsuit, Dow Jones has defended the integrity and accuracy of WSJ's reporting. It said it has full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of its journalism and will vigorously defend against Trump's claims. The case comes after Epstein's death in a New York jail cell in 2019, which sparked conspiracy theories among Trump's supporters who believed there was a government cover-up regarding Epstein's connections with powerful people.

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