Kerala start-up, backed by Zoho, launches AI chip

Kerala-based tech start-up Netrasemi has launched its first artificial intelligence (AI) chip, the A2000. The launch comes as a major milestone for the Indian tech industry, as this is one of the first AI/ML chips designed in India. The company is backed by Zoho and has already tested its flagship A2000 AI system-on-chip (SoC), declaring it production-ready.

Chip specifications Chip designed for compact, power-efficient edge devices The A2000 chip is designed specifically for compact, power-efficient edge devices. It is built on TSMC's 12nm process and targets smart cameras, edge AI boxes, and intelligent video gateways. The chip packs several processing units developed in-house by Netrasemi, including dedicated engines for neural processing, computer vision, image handling, and security.

Market testing Mass production set to begin in 2027 Netrasemi is currently conducting early trials of the A2000 chip with three customers in the surveillance and automotive sectors. The company plans to start mass production at TSMC's Taiwan facility by 2027, with a commercial launch targeted for mid-2027. "We are currently working with several OEMs on early sample evaluations and co-development," said Netrasemi CEO Jyothis Indirabhai.

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Financial backing Netrasemi has raised ₹125 crore in funding Netrasemi has raised ₹125 crore in total funding from investors including Zoho and Unicorn India Ventures. The company was also one of the four start-ups selected for ₹15 crore support under the government's Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme in 2023. This financial backing has helped Netrasemi develop its innovative AI chips.

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