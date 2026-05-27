'Chunnari Chunnari' original singer slams Varun Dhawan's remake

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the original singer of the iconic 1999 track Chunnari Chunnari, has slammed the recreated version from the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The new version stars Varun Dhawan , Mrunal Thakur , and Pooja Hegde . In an interview with ANI, Bhattacharya said he was never approached for the remake and criticized Dhawan for relying on remakes of popular Bollywood songs.

Original song's impact 'This was the biggest song of Salman Khan' Bhattacharya, who lent his voice to the original track for Biwi No. 1, featuring Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Karisma Kapoor, said it was Khan's biggest hit. He said, "This was the biggest song of Salman Khan. Since it came out, the song has been trending to date." He added that "uss waqt (Khan) ek rising star tha not a superstar."

Criticism of Dhawan 'Varun Dhawan has only done 2nd-hand films' Bhattacharya further criticized Dhawan, "The actor (Dhawan) has only done second-hand films, especially when his father (David Dhawan) directed the original films." "He also uses the same songs that were once a hit. Varun Dhawan won't become Salman Khan by doing this song." "There is a big difference between Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan." The new revamped version has been arranged by Akshay Raheja and Abhishek Singh with a music video choreographed by Remo D'Souza.

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