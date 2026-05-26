Suriya's 'Karuppu' nears ₹250cr worldwide in just 11 days!

On its 11th day, Karuppu collected ₹5.9cr from 4,457 shows, marking a significant 60% drop from Sunday's net collection of ₹14.75cr. However, this dip did not stop the film's gross collections in India from reaching ₹179.15cr and net collections from standing at ₹154.75cr. The overseas market added another ₹1cr to the total, bringing the worldwide gross collection of Karuppu to ₹247.15cr on Monday (Day 11).

Collection breakdown

Impressive box office journey so far

The film's box office performance has been impressive since its release. It opened with ₹15.5cr on the first Friday and saw a steady increase over the weekend with collections of ₹24.15cr and ₹28.35cr on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The first week ended with a total collection of ₹113.85cr, followed by another ₹40.9cr in the second week (until Monday). The RJ Balaji directorial also stars Trisha Krishnan.