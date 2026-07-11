Netflix's 'Secret of Secrets': Morgan Spector might play Robert Langdon

Actor profiles

A look at the cast

Spector is currently starring in the hit HBO series The Gilded Age, which is set to release its fourth season this fall. He has also appeared in Netflix's limited series Black Rabbit and starred in shows such as The Plot Against America and Homeland. Meanwhile, Hall recently starred in The Beauty and had a guest role on Apple TV's The Studio. She is known for films such as The Town, Vicky Christina Barcelona, and the Godzilla x Kong franchise.