Netflix's 'Secret of Secrets': Morgan Spector might play Robert Langdon
What's the story
Morgan Spector is in negotiations to play symbologist Robert Langdon in Netflix's upcoming series, The Secret of Secrets, based on Dan Brown's novel. Rebecca Hall is also in talks for the female lead role, according to Deadline. The show was ordered by Netflix in May 2025 and will see Langdon "racing against ancient forces to rescue a missing scientist and her groundbreaking manuscript."
Show insights
This is what happens in 'The Secret of Secrets'
The logline for The Secret of Secrets reads, "Symbologist Robert Langdon (Spector) races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist (Hall) and her groundbreaking manuscript whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity's understanding of the mind." Brown and Carlton Cuse are co-creators and executive producers on the series, with Cuse also serving as showrunner under his Genre Arts banner. Emma Forman of Genre Arts is also an executive producer.
Actor profiles
A look at the cast
Spector is currently starring in the hit HBO series The Gilded Age, which is set to release its fourth season this fall. He has also appeared in Netflix's limited series Black Rabbit and starred in shows such as The Plot Against America and Homeland. Meanwhile, Hall recently starred in The Beauty and had a guest role on Apple TV's The Studio. She is known for films such as The Town, Vicky Christina Barcelona, and the Godzilla x Kong franchise.
Franchise history
The Robert Langdon series has sold over 250 million copies
The Robert Langdon book series has sold over 250 million copies worldwide, translated into 56 languages. Brown published the first book in the series, Angels & Demons, in 2000. Three books from the series have been adapted into films: The Da Vinci Code (2006), Angels & Demons (2009), and Inferno (2016). Tom Hanks played Robert Langdon in these films directed by Ron Howard and produced by Columbia Pictures.