Diljit's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' falls short of ₹100cr after Week-4
What's the story
The romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collections. The film collected ₹60L on its fourth Thursday (July 9, Day 28), taking its weekly total to ₹7.85cr nett in India. This marks a decline from the previous week (₹17.45cr).
Box office battle
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' to end with ₹65cr nett in India?
The film is now in its final stages of theatrical run and is expected to wrap up with a total collection of around ₹65cr. However, it will face stiff competition from the upcoming Dhamaal 4, which releases this weekend. Currently, it stands at ₹60.1cr nett and ₹71.6cr gross in India. Despite the challenges, Main Vaapas Aaunga has performed well considering it started with just ₹1cr on its opening day. Globally, the movie has earned ₹92.25cr gross.
Collection details
Looking at the film in numbers
The film's box office collection in India has been as follows: ₹12.25cr in the first week, ₹22.55cr in the second week, and ₹17.45cr in the third week, per Sacnilk. In its fourth week, it collected ₹1.05cr on Friday, ₹2cr on Saturday, and ₹2.2cr on Sunday. The collections then dropped to under a crore as the weekdays started.