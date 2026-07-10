Diljit's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' falls short of ₹100cr after Week-4 

Box office battle

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' to end with ₹65cr nett in India?

The film is now in its final stages of theatrical run and is expected to wrap up with a total collection of around ₹65cr. However, it will face stiff competition from the upcoming Dhamaal 4, which releases this weekend. Currently, it stands at ₹60.1cr nett and ₹71.6cr gross in India. Despite the challenges, Main Vaapas Aaunga has performed well considering it started with just ₹1cr on its opening day. Globally, the movie has earned ₹92.25cr gross.