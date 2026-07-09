'The Pitt,' 'Hacks' lead 2026 Emmy nominations

Record-breaking nominations

What 'The Pitt' and 'Hacks' are nominated for?

The Pitt's 25 nominations include Best Drama Series, Best Actor for Noah Wyle, and Best Supporting Actress for Katherine LaNasa. Hacks, on the other hand, broke the record for most nominations in a comedy series with its 24 nods. The previous record (of 23 nods) was shared by The Studio (2025) and The Bear (2024). Emmy voters have consistently favored Hacks since its debut season, allowing it to accumulate impressive numbers in its fifth and final year.