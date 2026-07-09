'The Pitt,' 'Hacks' lead 2026 Emmy nominations
What's the story
The much-anticipated 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday (local time), with HBO Max's The Pitt and Hacks leading the pack. The Pitt dominated with an impressive 25 nominations, while Hacks scored a record-breaking 24 nods in its final season. This marks a significant achievement for HBO Max, which topped the overall list with a total of 122 nominations across all categories.
Record-breaking nominations
What 'The Pitt' and 'Hacks' are nominated for?
The Pitt's 25 nominations include Best Drama Series, Best Actor for Noah Wyle, and Best Supporting Actress for Katherine LaNasa. Hacks, on the other hand, broke the record for most nominations in a comedy series with its 24 nods. The previous record (of 23 nods) was shared by The Studio (2025) and The Bear (2024). Emmy voters have consistently favored Hacks since its debut season, allowing it to accumulate impressive numbers in its fifth and final year.
Newcomer success
Apple TV's new shows make strong debut
Apple TV's two new shows, Pluribus and Widow's Bay, made a strong impression in their debut seasons. Pluribus, created by Vince Gilligan of Breaking Bad fame, received 18 nominations, including Best Actress in a Drama for Rhea Seahorn. Widow's Bay bagged 19 nominations, including Best Actor for Matthew Rhys. Other Apple TV shows nominated for Best Comedy include Margo's Got Money Troubles and Shrinking.
Broadcast network resilience
'Abbott Elementary' shines for traditional broadcast networks
ABC's Abbott Elementary stood out as a beacon of hope for traditional broadcast networks, which have been overshadowed by cable and streaming shows. Creator and star Quinta Brunson received three more nominations, while the show itself got seven. Netflix's Beef was the leader in the limited or anthology series categories with 16 nominations. The show's new grudge holders, Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, and Charles Melton also received individual nods.
Other notable nominations
Rob Reiner, Michael J. Fox received nominations
Rob Reiner, who tragically passed away last December, received a nomination for Guest Actor in The Bear. Michael J. Fox was nominated in the same category for his role in Shrinking. The Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Bad Bunny also received nine nominations. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert special got five nods just days after her marriage to Travis Kelce. Meanwhile, the now-canceled Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live! received nine and six nominations, respectively.