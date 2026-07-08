Google to launch Pixel 11 series on August 12
What's the story
Google has confirmed its next Made by Google event for the launch of the Pixel 11 series. The event will take place on August 12 in New York City, at 6pm ET. This is a week earlier than last year's Pixel 10 launch and much later than usual for such events which are typically held around 1pm ET.
Anticipated features
What to expect from the Pixel 11 series
The invite for the event teases a gold-finish phone with a horizontal camera visor, confirming its identity as a Google Pixel. The Pixel 11 series is rumored to start at 256GB instead of the usual 128GB, hinting at a possible price increase over its predecessor. There are also speculations about Google bringing its Glow light feature to the new series after successful rollouts on other hardware like the Googlebook and Google Home Speaker.
Previous launches
Recap of last year's Made by Google event
Last year's Made by Google event was hosted by Jimmy Fallon and featured celebrities like Stephen Curry and the Jonas Brothers. At that time, Google announced the Pixel 10 series along with AI-powered upgrades for its existing devices. The company also unveiled a new foldable device, the Pixel Watch 4, and second-generation budget-friendly A-Series earbuds at this event.