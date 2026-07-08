Google to launch Pixel 11 series on August 12

Anticipated features

What to expect from the Pixel 11 series

The invite for the event teases a gold-finish phone with a horizontal camera visor, confirming its identity as a Google Pixel. The Pixel 11 series is rumored to start at 256GB instead of the usual 128GB, hinting at a possible price increase over its predecessor. There are also speculations about Google bringing its Glow light feature to the new series after successful rollouts on other hardware like the Googlebook and Google Home Speaker.