Musk loses bid to overturn Twitter fraud verdict

Case details

Musk was found liable for lying about Twitter's bot count

On March 20, Musk was found liable for attempting to lower Twitter's stock price so he could either renegotiate or back out of his $44 billion takeover. The jury found him liable for tweets posted on May 13 and May 17, 2022, where he questioned if Twitter was flooded with bots. Judge Breyer noted "substantial evidence of falsity" in the first tweet that led to a major drop in Twitter's stock price.