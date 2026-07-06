The IPO could value the Indian unit at $2B

Webasto plans $500M IPO for India unit

By Mudit Dube 11:11 am Jul 06, 202611:11 am

What's the story

German car parts supplier Webasto is planning an initial public offering (IPO) for its Indian subsidiary, Webasto Roofsystems India. The company is looking to raise between $400 million and $500 million through the proposed public issue, which could value the Indian unit at around $2 billion, as per Economic Times. The move comes as part of Webasto's strategy to capitalize on the growing demand for sunroofs in India's booming automotive market.