How Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's friendship blossomed into love
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan (61) and his longtime girlfriend Gauri Spratt are all set to get married in an intimate ceremony at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on July 5. The couple, who reconnected after more than two decades, will host a small gathering of close family members and friends. Here's a look at their beautiful journey from friendship to romance.
Beginnings
How the couple met and became friends
Khan and Spratt first met nearly 25 years ago in Bengaluru. Although they became acquainted, they became busy with their respective lives and eventually lost touch. However, destiny had other plans as they reconnected through one of Khan's family members in mid-2023. During his birthday interaction with the media in 2025, Khan said they met "accidentally" again and stayed in touch. Their friendship gradually turned into a relationship.
Relationship development
Dating for over a year before going public
After reconnecting, the two began dating. Khan later revealed they had been in a relationship for around 18 months before making it public in 2025. After the announcement, they were often spotted at film premieres and other events. Speaking about their relationship, Khan told Navbharat Times, "I am very lucky that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. I feel at peace with her. I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. Ab main jaake mukammal hua hoon."
Wedding details
What to expect from the wedding ceremony?
The day is expected to begin with the couple officially registering their marriage under the Special Marriage Act. "Aamir and Gauri have picked their favorite food items for the menu and are personally looking into the preparation," a source told India Today. "And while the family, including their children, will be attending the wedding, they have also invited their close friends." Around 100-150 people will attend the event.
Past relationships
Khan and their blended family
Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, with whom he has two children, Ira and Junaid. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they welcomed their son, Azad, before separating in 2021. Spratt is also a mother to a son from her previous marriage.