How Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's friendship blossomed into love

Relationship development

Dating for over a year before going public

After reconnecting, the two began dating. Khan later revealed they had been in a relationship for around 18 months before making it public in 2025. After the announcement, they were often spotted at film premieres and other events. Speaking about their relationship, Khan told Navbharat Times, "I am very lucky that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. I feel at peace with her. I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. Ab main jaake mukammal hua hoon."