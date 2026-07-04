Delhi government ends work-from-home arrangement for employees
What's the story
The Delhi government has scrapped its work-from-home (WFH) arrangement for government employees. The decision comes after the geopolitical situation in West Asia has improved, particularly after a ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier introduced WFH for two days a week as part of a fuel conservation drive in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal in May.
Conservation measures
WFH was part of 90-day initiative to conserve fuel
The WFH arrangement was part of a 90-day initiative to conserve petrol and diesel in Delhi. The government had also changed office working hours and reduced fuel allocation for government vehicles by 20%. Several ministers also cut down their vehicle convoys. With the withdrawal of the WFH order, government employees are now required to return to regular office timings from 10:00am to 6:30pm.
National campaign
PM Modi urged citizens to reduce petrol, diesel consumption
The fuel conservation drive was launched after PM Modi urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption. He had also asked people to use public transport, carpool when necessary, prefer railways for goods movement, and increase electric vehicle usage. The measures were part of a larger campaign called "Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdaan," which also included banning official foreign travel for a year and staggered office timings.
Sector impact
Private companies encouraged to adopt similar WFH arrangements
Private companies were also encouraged to adopt similar WFH arrangements where feasible, with the Labour Department overseeing implementation. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will continue with its existing schedule of 8:30am-5pm. This means that while government employees return to regular office hours, those working in the MCD will not be affected by this change.