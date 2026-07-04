Delhi government ends work-from-home arrangement for employees

Conservation measures

WFH was part of 90-day initiative to conserve fuel

The WFH arrangement was part of a 90-day initiative to conserve petrol and diesel in Delhi. The government had also changed office working hours and reduced fuel allocation for government vehicles by 20%. Several ministers also cut down their vehicle convoys. With the withdrawal of the WFH order, government employees are now required to return to regular office timings from 10:00am to 6:30pm.