Adam Sandler played basketball hours before officiating Taylor-Travis wedding

Mutual respect

Swift and Kelce are fans of Sandler

Both Swift and Kelce are fans of Sandler, who also admires them. After attending the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles in October 2023 with his daughters Sunny, 17, and Sadie, 20, Sandler gushed over Swift. He admitted, "You know what, Taylor Swift, because what she means to my kids, I get a little jumpy. Just 'cause I don't wanna blow it for my kids."