Adam Sandler played basketball hours before officiating Taylor-Travis wedding
What's the story
Hollywood actor and comedian Adam Sandler, 59, recently officiated the much-anticipated wedding of pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce. The ceremony took place at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Friday (July 3). According to PEOPLE, Swift's representative confirmed that "the ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler." Interestingly, the outlet also reports that Sandler was busy playing basketball before the wedding.
Wedding preparations
Sandler's casual outing
In a surprising turn of events, Sandler was spotted playing basketball in his signature shorts and yellow T-shirt just hours before the wedding. He later picked up coffees for his family as they prepared for the ceremony. Amid the sweltering heat, he remained in his casual attire while guests arrived at MSG dressed in formal black-tie outfits.
Ceremony specifics
Sandler stood by the couple during the ceremony
Sandler was one of the few chosen by Swift and Kelce to stand with them during the ceremony. The couple decided against a traditional wedding party, instead opting for a more intimate setting. Alongside Sandler, Swift's brother Austin served as her Man of Honor while Kelce's brother Jason was his Best Man.
Mutual respect
Swift and Kelce are fans of Sandler
Both Swift and Kelce are fans of Sandler, who also admires them. After attending the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles in October 2023 with his daughters Sunny, 17, and Sadie, 20, Sandler gushed over Swift. He admitted, "You know what, Taylor Swift, because what she means to my kids, I get a little jumpy. Just 'cause I don't wanna blow it for my kids."
Career crossover
'Such a gentle, nice guy': Sandler on NFL star
Kelce, a longtime fan of Sandler, managed to land a role in Happy Gilmore 2. The actor praised him as "such a gentle, nice guy," and "funny as hell." He added that being with Kelce reminded him of his high school buddies. Doubling down on his praise, Sandler described Kelce as "a stud," adding that he is "a great actor and a great human."