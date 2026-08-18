Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' becomes 2026's third-biggest Tamil release

The film has reportedly raked in an estimated ₹65.95cr nett (gross minus taxes) in India over its first four days, according to Sacnilk. The India gross stands at ₹76.27cr, contributing significantly to its overall box office success.

The film's strong opening run has secured it a spot among the top three Tamil grossers of 2026, joining Karuppu (₹198.18cr net) and Jana Nayagan (₹196.97cr net).