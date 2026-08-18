Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' becomes 2026's third-biggest Tamil release
What's the story
Tamil superstar Suriya's latest release, Vishwanath & Sons, has crossed the ₹120cr mark at the global box office within just four days of its release. The family drama, directed by Venky Atluri and co-starring Mamitha Baiju, has emerged as the third-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far. It beat Radikaa Sarathkumar's Thaai Kizhavi (₹62.46cr net) to achieve this feat.
Box office performance
'Vishwanath & Sons' joins these films
The film has reportedly raked in an estimated ₹65.95cr nett (gross minus taxes) in India over its first four days, according to Sacnilk. The India gross stands at ₹76.27cr, contributing significantly to its overall box office success.
The film's strong opening run has secured it a spot among the top three Tamil grossers of 2026, joining Karuppu (₹198.18cr net) and Jana Nayagan (₹196.97cr net).
Sustained success
Day 4 collection and worldwide gross
On its fourth day, Vishwanath & Sons reportedly earned an estimated ₹7.8cr nett in India. This collection came from around 4,962 shows across the country.
The film's overseas market performance has also been impressive, with an estimated ₹2cr earnings on Day 4 alone, taking its overseas gross to around ₹45cr.
This brings the worldwide gross to an estimated ₹121.27cr in just four days!
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Vishwanath & Sons features Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, a highly accomplished sharpshooter.
The film also stars Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Nassar, Sudha, Kalyani Natarajan, Raghu Babu, and Sunil Reddy, among others.
The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.
It was released in theaters on August 14.