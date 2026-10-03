KL Rahul goes past 5,500 runs in List A cricket
What's the story
India's star cricketer KL Rahul has reached the landmark of 5,500 List A runs. He achieved the feat with his 18th run in the third and final ODI against West Indies at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. One of the finest ODI players of the current era, Rahul has over 3,400 runs in the ODI format. Here we look at his stellar numbers.
Stats
12 tons in the format
Rahul made his List A debut in the 2010 Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Playing his 155th match, Rahul averages 46-plus in the format as his strike rate is in excess of 84.
The tally includes 12 tons and as many as 33 fifties. 131 reads his highest score in List A cricket.
Rahul earned his maiden ODI cap against Zimbabwe in 2016, and celebrated the occasion with a hundred.
ODIs
A vital part of India's ODI side
Despite being an opener for most of his career, Rahul has also produced stunning performances at the number five position.
The star batter has also been doubling up as a keeper in ODIs in the last few years.
He remains the only Indian cricketer to have scored a hundred on ODI debut.
The star player has so far featured in two 50-over World Cups - 2019 & 2023.
Numbers
Here are his ODI numbers
Playing his 101st ODI match, the Indian batter has raced past 3,430 runs at an average of 49-plus.
This includes 20 tons, eight fifties, and a strike rate of 91-plus.
The wicketkeeper-batter averages a sensational 60-plus at number five, having tallied over 1,500 runs.
Notably, Rahul did not get to bat in the first two ODI of this series.