KL Rahul goes past 5,500 runs in List A cricket

Rahul made his List A debut in the 2010 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Playing his 155th match, Rahul averages 46-plus in the format as his strike rate is in excess of 84.

The tally includes 12 tons and as many as 33 fifties. 131 reads his highest score in List A cricket.

Rahul earned his maiden ODI cap against Zimbabwe in 2016, and celebrated the occasion with a hundred.