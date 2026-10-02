'Fast & Furious' to get TV series on Peacock
What's the story
The beloved Fast & Furious franchise is set to make its television debut on Peacock. The streaming platform has officially greenlit a series inspired by the popular film series, reported Deadline. The show will be helmed by Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman as writers and co-showrunners. It was first announced during NBCUniversal's Upfront event in May, where franchise star Vin Diesel revealed plans for expansion into the TV space.
Production details
Diesel will executive produce the show
Diesel, who has been a part of the franchise since its inception in 2001, will executive produce the series.
He expressed, "We are very precious about these movies, but over the last decade, we've realized that the fans have wanted more, they wanted us to expand the legacy characters."
The show is being produced by Universal Television and is scheduled to premiere in 2028.
This date coincides with the upcoming film Fast Forever, which will release in March 2028.
Character integrity
'Fast & Furious' legacy characters to be preserved
Diesel expressed confidence in the integrity of the characters being preserved in this TV adaptation.
He stated, "That's when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family will be protected in the TV space."
The series will be executive produced by Daniels and Coleman, along with Diesel and One Race's Sam Vincent.
Franchise history
More about the 'Fast & Furious' franchise
The Fast & Furious franchise began with The Fast and the Furious in 2001.
It starred Paul Walker as Brian O'Conner, Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, and Jordana Brewster as Mia.
The franchise has since released 10 films, with the latest installment being Fast X (2023).
It has grossed over $7 billion worldwide in its 25-year history.