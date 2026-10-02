'Fast & Furious' to get TV series on Peacock

Diesel, who has been a part of the franchise since its inception in 2001, will executive produce the series.

He expressed, "We are very precious about these movies, but over the last decade, we've realized that the fans have wanted more, they wanted us to expand the legacy characters."

The show is being produced by Universal Television and is scheduled to premiere in 2028.

This date coincides with the upcoming film Fast Forever, which will release in March 2028.