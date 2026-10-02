Bitcoin crosses $86,000 mark
What's the story
Bitcoin's price has surged past the $86,000 mark, marking a three-week-long recovery. The cryptocurrency rose by as much as 2.66% before settling at around $86,200 in London on Friday. This is largely due to strong institutional flows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have boosted demand for the digital asset.
Market stability
Bitcoin's resilience amid regulatory challenges
Despite the US Senate's failure to advance a much-anticipated crypto regulation bill and the Federal Reserve's mid-September interest rate hike, Bitcoin has remained resilient.
"Investors globally have observed this relative strength," said Pratik Kala, head of research at Apollo Crypto.
He added that "combined with record-low sentiment two months prior, the sentiment is dips are for buying."
Seasonal trends
'Uptober' and historical trends
The early October surge also coincides with a seasonal trend in crypto markets known as "Uptober."
Bitcoin has witnessed gains in 10 of the last 15 Octobers.
Despite a 7% drop last year, which wasn't its worst October but still a letdown after hitting a record price, the cryptocurrency has historically performed well during this month.
Market events
Upcoming Token2049 conference and US jobs report
The upcoming Token2049 conference in Singapore is another event that could shape Bitcoin's future.
Industry leaders and executives will gather in the city-state next week, creating a more optimistic atmosphere than expected two months ago.
Investors are also looking ahead to Friday's US jobs report, which economists expect will show nonfarm payrolls rising by around 90,000 last month after a jump of 162,000 the previous month, its biggest increase since March.