'Very happy to face India,' says Brazil captain Marquinhos
What's the story
Brazilian football captain Marquinhos has expressed his excitement ahead of the team's first-ever clash with India. The match is scheduled to take place at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. It will be a full-strength Brazilian side taking on the Indian national team for the first time ever. "We are very happy to be facing the Indian team," said Marquinhos, who has been a key player for Brazil in recent years.
Fresh start
New beginning for Brazil, says Marquinhos
Despite Brazil's early exit from the World Cup, Marquinhos is looking forward to a new beginning with the team.
"From now on, it is a new beginning. We bring our experience, especially since the team has already been through this once; they are on the field today and are much more experienced for this next round," said the defender to reporters in Kolkata.
The captain also stressed that their main goals are to win and regain confidence.
Pressure handling
Pressure of playing for Brazil in World Cups
Marquinhos, a successful Brazilian player in club football, has faced early exits in three FIFA World Cups.
He explained that being a player for the Brazilian team comes with its own pressure and results due to the team's history.
"Just knowing how to deal with it, knowing that football is a very competitive sport," he said, while emphasizing winning as part of Brazil's history.
Transition guidance
Ready to guide next-gen players
As Brazil enter a transition phase, Marquinhos is ready to guide the next generation of players.
He said, "I think that preparation is also mental. As a leader of defense, as a captain of the team today, as an experienced player in other World Cups, I know how difficult it is, and how much I try to learn from it."
The Paris Saint-Germain defender hopes to pass on his experiences to this new generation.
Match strategy
Marquinhos promises Brazil will not take India lightly
Marquinhos, like Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti, wants the term 'friendly' to be forgotten once the match kicks off.
He said, "Being here today, it is a different goal: coming here to make a great moment and achieve a good win."
Despite the huge gap in rankings between the two teams, he stressed that Brazil will not take India lightly.
"Every match has its own story and its own moment," Marquinhos added.