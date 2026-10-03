Gurugram man jumps off Noida high-rise after monetary issue
What's the story
A 29-year-old man from Gurugram died by suicide on Saturday morning after jumping off the 41st floor of a high-rise society in Noida. The incident took place at the Supernova Spira society in Sector 94, where the man was staying at an Airbnb. According to Hindustan Times, preliminary investigations suggest he was distressed over a monetary issue; however, a detailed probe is underway.
Witness account
Man walked onto balcony ledge
On Saturday morning, a team from the Sector 126 police station was alerted about the suicide.
An unnamed officer was quoted as saying that around 11:00am the man walked onto the balcony ledge.
"When an AC technician working in the adjoining balcony spotted him and tried to stop him, the man reportedly told him he was depressed. By the time the technician and his colleague rushed towards the man's flat to rescue him, he had already jumped," they said.
Investigation details
Deceased checked into Airbnb on Friday afternoon
The Sector 126 station house officer (SHO), Sumnesh Kumar, said the man had checked into the Airbnb on Friday afternoon.
"Initial probe revealed the deceased checked in at the Airbnb on Friday around 3pm," he said.
Kumar added that the deceased had left his home three days ago and stayed in different hotels before arriving at Supernova Spira in Noida.
Family insights
Conversation between deceased and his father found
Kumar also revealed that they found a conversation between the deceased and his father about a monetary issue.
"According to the chats, it appeared that his father insisted he return home, but he refused," Kumar said.
The body has been sent for an autopsy, and further investigation is underway, police stated.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).