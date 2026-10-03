Gurugram man jumps off Noida high-rise after monetary issue

On Saturday morning, a team from the Sector 126 police station was alerted about the suicide.

An unnamed officer was quoted as saying that around 11:00am the man walked onto the balcony ledge.

"When an AC technician working in the adjoining balcony spotted him and tried to stop him, the man reportedly told him he was depressed. By the time the technician and his colleague rushed towards the man's flat to rescue him, he had already jumped," they said.