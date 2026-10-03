Jio Platforms IPO may launch on October 21

The upcoming IPO is being touted as India's largest.

The issue will consist entirely of fresh shares, meaning the money raised will go directly to the company rather than existing shareholders selling their holdings.

A significant portion of the proceeds is expected to be used for debt repayment.

Jio Platforms filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI in June and received final observations on August 28, allowing it to proceed with the offering.