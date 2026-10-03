'Material Evidence': Tilda Swinton's memoir coming in 2028

Swinton described the book as "a trail of breadcrumbs through the forest."

"I hope that by the time it closes, its reader might feel affirmed and recharged with energy to value the difference between that elusive spirit that we each, uniquely, constitute, which changes constantly, evolving and developing, and that solid matter which stays the same in its essence...and consistently repays and feeds us, the world around us and all the things in it that make up our singular lives."