'Material Evidence': Tilda Swinton's memoir coming in 2028
What's the story
Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton is gearing up to share her life story through her first book, titled Material Evidence. The memoir will be published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux in the fall of 2028. Material Evidence will not follow a traditional chronological structure. Instead, it will explore Swinton's life through various objects such as a christening dress, a letter, a wooden leg, a sweatshirt, and more.
Unconventional approach
What to expect from the book
Swinton described the book as "a trail of breadcrumbs through the forest."
"I hope that by the time it closes, its reader might feel affirmed and recharged with energy to value the difference between that elusive spirit that we each, uniquely, constitute, which changes constantly, evolving and developing, and that solid matter which stays the same in its essence...and consistently repays and feeds us, the world around us and all the things in it that make up our singular lives."
Publisher's admiration
'Material Evidence' is full of humor, insight: Publisher
Mitzi Angel, President and Publisher of FSG, expressed her admiration for Swinton's "unique way of seeing things."
"The objects she contemplates in her enchanting book vibrate with meaning and memory...and through that contemplation she brings us the story of life."
Angel added, "Material Evidence is full of humor, insight, and appreciation for detail that might otherwise go unnoticed."
Career highlights
Swinton's career at a glance
Swinton began her film career in the 1980s with British filmmaker Derek Jarman, starring in films like Caravaggio, The Last of England, and The Garden.
She gained wider recognition for her role as Isabella of France in Jarman's Edward II and later played the title character in Sally Potter's Orlando.
In 2025, she was also featured in a book titled Tilda Swinton: Ongoing, which examined her creative collaborations over the years.