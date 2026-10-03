Where to watch Jason Sanjay's 'Sigma' after theatrical run
What's the story
Jason Sanjay, the son of actor-turned-politician Vijay, has made his directorial debut with Sigma. The heist action drama was released in theaters on October 2 with Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. Fans are now eager to know the project's streaming details. According to Hindustan Times Telugu, Netflix has acquired the digital rights, and it may start streaming four to six weeks after its theatrical release.
OTT release
When will 'Sigma' stream on Netflix?
If the reported timeline holds, Sigma may debut on Netflix in the last week of October or the first week of November 2026.
However, an official announcement regarding the OTT release date is still awaited from either Netflix or the film's makers.
For now, audiences can only watch Sigma in theaters.
Box office performance
Looking at its box office collection
On its opening day, Sigma earned around ₹2.35 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.
The gross collection stands at approximately ₹2.7 crore.
The Tamil occupancy was around 37%, while Telugu occupancy was recorded at 25%.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Sigma'
Sigma stars Kishan in the lead role, with Faria Abdullah as the female lead.
The film also features Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, and Yog Japee.
IMDb describes the plot as: "A rogue treasure hunter breaks every rule in pursuit of the ultimate score, navigating deadly traps and double-crosses with wit and audacity in this adrenaline-fueled adventure."