Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' posts bumper box office opening!
What's the story
The Tamil film Vishwanath & Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, witnessed a significant box office collection in its opening weekend. The movie raked in ₹25 crore on Saturday, marking a 45% increase from its opening day earnings of ₹15.35 crore. This surge was attributed to the Independence Day holiday. On Sunday (August 16), it earned another ₹20.55 crore. The three-day total for the Suriya starrer now stands at an impressive ₹67.22 crore gross at the Indian box office.
Regional success
Regional success and competition at box office
Directed by Venky Atluri, the film saw regional box office success. It collected ₹11.8 crore in Tamil Nadu and ₹8.75 crore in the Telugu states.
When its total overseas gross of ₹43 crore is added, the film's total global gross stands at a whopping ₹110.22cr.
Despite facing competition from DC and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it has received favorable reviews, which could help sustain its momentum during weekdays.
Bollywood releases Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 are also giving it competition.
Film overview
Everything to know about the film
Vishwanath & Sons revolves around Sanjay Vishwanath (Suriya), an Olympic-level sportsperson raised by his mother to be the best in the field. His life takes a turn when he discovers that his son needs immediate medical attention.
The film also stars Raveena Tandon and Radikaa Sarathkumar in key roles.
Released on August 14, it clashed with Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 at the box office.