Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' posts bumper box office opening!

Directed by Venky Atluri, the film saw regional box office success. It collected ₹11.8 crore in Tamil Nadu and ₹8.75 crore in the Telugu states.

When its total overseas gross of ₹43 crore is added, the film's total global gross stands at a whopping ₹110.22cr.

Despite facing competition from DC and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it has received favorable reviews, which could help sustain its momentum during weekdays.

Bollywood releases Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 are also giving it competition.