Just married! Taylor Swift weds Travis Kelce at MSG
What's the story
Pop sensation Taylor Swift (36) and NFL superstar Travis Kelce (36) have officially tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony at Madison Square Garden, New York City. The event was officiated by Hollywood actor Adam Sandler. Swift's longtime publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed the news to the BBC, revealing that the couple wore custom designs by Jonathan Anderson for Dior Women's, Men's, and Haute Couture Collections.
Attire insights
Austin Swift was the Man of Honor
Paine added that the couple's shoes were custom-made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry. The couple chose not to have bridesmaids or groomsmen, with Swift's brother Austin serving as her Man of Honor and retired NFL player Jason Kelce as the groom's Best Man. The ceremony took place on Friday, July 3, following a Thursday evening pre-party attended by around 100 people.
Venue details
A-list celebrities spotted arriving at the wedding
Madison Square Garden was transformed into a wedding wonderland for the couple's big day. The venue was decked out with curtains and gazebos, while black SUVs were seen entering the structure to allow guests to arrive discreetly. Among the A-list guests spotted arriving at the wedding were actors Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis, Dakota Johnson, and Bradley Cooper; singer Benson Boone; model Gigi Hadid; and TV presenter Graham Norton.
Public reaction
Fans lined up to catch a glimpse of the festivities
The wedding drew massive crowds of fans, who lined the streets in Midtown Manhattan, singing Swift's songs and wearing concert merchandise. Some even climbed scaffolding for a better view of the festivities. The New York City Police Department (NYPD) closed off streets around the arena to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, diverting it with barriers. Despite these precautions, many celebrity guests were photographed leaving hotels and arriving at the venue.
Cultural impact
'Wedding of the century'
The couple's two-day wedding celebrations have been dubbed the "wedding of the century," attracting global attention usually reserved for royal weddings. Pop culture critic Kristen Meinzer told the BBC that Swift and Kelce's union is significant because they represent two important worlds in American pop culture and identity: music and football. They got engaged in August 2025.