Just married! Taylor Swift weds Travis Kelce at MSG

Public reaction

Fans lined up to catch a glimpse of the festivities

The wedding drew massive crowds of fans, who lined the streets in Midtown Manhattan, singing Swift's songs and wearing concert merchandise. Some even climbed scaffolding for a better view of the festivities. The New York City Police Department (NYPD) closed off streets around the arena to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, diverting it with barriers. Despite these precautions, many celebrity guests were photographed leaving hotels and arriving at the venue.