HBO greenlights 'It: Welcome to Derry' Season 2

The second season will take viewers back to 1935 during the Great Depression.

The plot "centers on the bloody massacre of the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers who stop in Derry to buy ammo and end up facing unimaginable horror."

This event is one of the interludes in King's original novel.

The first season starred Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar, Madeleine Stowe, Stephen Rider, and Rudy Mancuso.