HBO greenlights 'It: Welcome to Derry' Season 2
What's the story
HBO has renewed the horror series It: Welcome to Derry for a second season, reported Variety. The show, based on Stephen King's novel It and serving as a prequel to the films of the same name, first premiered on HBO Max on October 26, 2025. Set in 1962, the first season delves into Derry, Maine's earliest encounters with Pennywise, the shape-shifting evil clown.
Season 2
What will happen in Season 2?
The second season will take viewers back to 1935 during the Great Depression.
The plot "centers on the bloody massacre of the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers who stop in Derry to buy ammo and end up facing unimaginable horror."
This event is one of the interludes in King's original novel.
The first season starred Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar, Madeleine Stowe, Stephen Rider, and Rudy Mancuso.
Production details
Writers' room opened for Season 2
Andrés Muschietti, who directed several episodes of the first season, has shared some insights about the second season.
He had earlier told Variety that a writers' room had opened for Season 2, even though a renewal had not yet been formally announced at the time.
"There's gonna be a lot of that Depression-era hustling in the air in our characters."
"Everybody's trying to get by and survive the circumstances," he said.
New perspectives
'The environment is pretty bleak'
Muschietti also hinted at a change in the show's aesthetic for Season 2.
"In this case, on the surface, Derry is a graveyard almost."
"It's a carcass of something because people are depleted, poor, tired, jobless, homeless."
"The kids don't have a suburban comforting life. They're in a very different situation."
"Some of them are orphans or runaways and so the environment is pretty bleak."